Bihar molestation

Bihar: Unknown men try to molest teenager, throw acid when she resists; 1 arrested

She has been admitted to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. 

Bihar: Unknown men try to molest teenager, throw acid when she resists; 1 arrested

In a shocking incident, unidentified men tried to molest a teenage girl in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and threw acid on her when she resisted, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. One person has been arrested.

The incident took place on Friday night in Ganga Vihar Colony of Aliganj in the district when the men entered the house of the 17-year-old girl. They tried to molest her keeping her mother at gunpoint. When the teenager resisted, the men threw acid on her.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

