Bihar Unlock

Bihar unlock: Schools, malls, cinema halls to reopen from August 7 with COVID curbs

IANS photo

New Delhi: In view of the sharp decline in coronavirus cases, the Bihar government on Wednesday (August 3) announced an ease in COVID-19 curbs imposed to reduce virus transmission. The fresh Unlock 5 order, issued from August 5-25, permits all malls, cinema halls, educational institutions, markets and bazaars to reopen.

As per the government notification, schools for classes 9-12 can reopen from August 7 and for classes 1-8, they can reopen from August 16, with 50 per cent strength. Staff and employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will only be allowed to come to school to attend classes. 

Public transport is allowed to play at full capacity. Cinema halls, shopping malls to open with adequate COVID restrictions.

Meanwhile, all religious places and places of worship will continue to remain shut. Bazaar and markers are allowed to function with one weekly-off. 

