Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha demands truth of 'deal' with RJD be revealed by CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha demanded that party supremo Nitish Kumar reveal the truth behind rumours of an alleged "deal" struck with the RJD over the chief minister's post, when the two decided to forge an alliance last year. The JD(U) leader, who has been sulking ever since the Bihar CM ruled him out as his second deputy, besides RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, made a statement to the effect at a function here on Thursday.

Kushwaha, who had merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with the JD(U) less than two years ago, accused the RJD of having strayed from the socialist ideal of decentralisation of power and "concentrating all authority within a family".

"They (RJD) speak as if socialism was all about reversing the power structure, making some OBC groups the new elite. It was not. And it was in revolt against this tendency of theirs that Samata Party came into being which later came to be known as JD(U)," said Kushwaha.

The former Union minister, however, added that "our party, too, has fallen short of devolving power to the lowest strata of the society. And the rumours of a deal with the RJD is leading to tremendous disappointment among JD(U) rank and file."

He alleged that RJD leaders had been openly stating that it was high time that the CM stepped down for Tejashwi Yadav to take over, "as per the deal".

Silence on part of our party is only making matters worse, Kushwaha said.

"I request the chief minister, our supreme leader, and national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan to come out with the truth behind these rumours," said Kushwaha.

Notably, speculations about Kumar having agreed to make way for Yadav have gained ground with the CM himself dropping ample hints in the past that he was ready to pass on the mantle to his deputy, the younger son of Lalu Prasad.

Kushwaha claims that he had returned to JD(U) at the instance of Kumar who was shattered by the party's drubbing in 2020 assembly polls.

While Kumar has made it clear that Kushwaha has now become dispensable ('jahaan jaana ho jaa sakte hain'), the latter has made it clear that he will fight for his "share".