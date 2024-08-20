Bihar: Ward Councillor Pankaj Rai Gunned Down in Hajipur; Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM, Deputy CMs

In Hajipur, Ward Councillor Pankaj Rai was brutally murdered by criminals who shot him multiple times, leaving him riddled with bullets. The incident occurred in the Dighikala Western area within the Sadar police station jurisdiction, where assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the councillor before fleeing the scene. Pankaj Rai, who was serving as the councillor for Ward No. 05, was the son of Chandrika Rai and had been elected for the first time.

Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputies for deteriorating law and order situation. "NDA goons led by Nitish Kumar shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Kumar in Hajipur at night. The CM and two deputy CMs are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem," said Yadav.

नीतीश कुमार की अगुवाई में NDA के गुंडों ने रात्रि में हाजीपूर में वार्ड पार्षद पंकज कुमार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। CM और दो-दो Deputy CM आराम से सो रहे है और उनके गुंडे तांडव कर रहे है।pic.twitter.com/1DwJUrHET9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 20, 2024

According to reports, Pankaj Rai was sitting in a nearby clothing shop when three assailants on a Pulsar motorcycle arrived and began firing indiscriminately. Rai was hit by three bullets. Hearing the gunshots, local residents quickly gathered at the scene, and with their help, Rai’s family rushed him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Upon learning of the incident, SP Har Kishore Rai visited Sadar Hospital to gather details. The family alleged that despite previous complaints filed with the Sadar police station, no action was taken by the station in-charge, which they believe led to the tragedy.

The SP assured the family that strict action would be taken against the culprits. Following his instructions, officers from the Sadar police station arrived at the crime scene and began their investigation. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators. Sadar SDPO Om Prakash also visited the hospital to speak with the councillor’s family and gather more information about the incident. The SP has stated that the police are conducting raids to apprehend the criminals, and they are confident the perpetrators will soon be caught.