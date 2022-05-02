हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
illicit affair

Bihar: Woman tied, beaten up by in-laws on suspicion of illicit affair

The victim’s husband Deepak Ram had approached the police on Friday and asked them to intervene in the matter. 

Bihar: Woman tied, beaten up by in-laws on suspicion of illicit affair
Photo/Twitter: The Real Talk

In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to an electricity pole and beaten up in Bihar’s Rohtas district, on the suspicion of having an affair with another man in the village, police said on Sunday. “Five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the incident,” NDTV reported quoting Ashish Bharti, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas.

As per the report, the victim’s husband Deepak Ram had approached the police on Friday and asked them to intervene in the matter. Following this, police officials had called the couple to the police station, where the Station House Officer (SHO) counselled them. 

Later, the couple was sent back to their home. However, after reaching their village Singhpur, the victim’s husband, her father-in-law Shivpujan Ram and three other family members tied her to the electricity pole outside their house and beat her up.

 

