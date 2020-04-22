Bill Gates commends PM Narendra Modi's leadership in combating coronavirus COVID-19 in India

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates have commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in India.

He hailed the Modi government's steps in fighting COVID-19 such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care. Gates also lauded the significant increase in health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promoting Research and Development and digital innovation.

Writing a letter to PM Modi he said, "We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation."

He also wrote that he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the 'Aarogya Setu' digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.

"Grateful to see that you're seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," the Gates Foundation co-chair wrote in the letter.

India has been battling the pandemic on a war-footing. PM Modi announced a lockdown till May 3 to flatten the rising curve. The country has witnessed a recovery rate of 19.36 per cent (3870 people). Since April 21, an increase of 1,383 new cases has been reported. Also, a total of 19,984 people have been confirmed positive as of now for COVID-19 in India.

In the last 24 hours, 50 new deaths have been reported. The Cabinet has recommended promulgating an Ordinance to ensure the safety of the doctors under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. ICMR has forwarded a protocol for using Rapid Antibody Test to all states. It is reiterated that antibody rapid tests are largely to be used as a tool for surveillance.

The government will be conducting a telephonic survey where citizens shall be contacted through their mobile phone from the number 1921, through NIC. This is a genuine survey. All citizens have been requested to participate to help get proper feedback on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms.