Bill Gates to attend Agriculture Statistics Summit in Delhi

New Delhi: Billionaire Bill Gates will be the chief guest of the four-day long eighth International Agriculture Statistics Summit which is going to start from Monday (November 18), a statement said on Sunday.

India is hosting this event for the first time in which the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft will share his views on the importance of data and use of technology in Agriculture.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar will be the Chairman during the inaugural function of the event. Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary will be the special guests on the occasion.

Various agriculture organisations of the country - Food and Agriculture Organisation, US Department of Agriculture, Eurostat, Statistics and Program Implementation Ministry and many other national and international organisation - will participate in the event.

According to information from the Agriculture Ministry, around 1,200 participants will attend the four-day-long event.

Director of Indian Agriculture Research Council Trilochan Mahapatra, in a statement last week, said that young scientists and teachers of the country will get a chance to satisfy their queries from foreign agricultural experts. They will get to know about various knowledgeable programs that being carried out in the foreign