हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha

Bill seeking mandatory disclosure of foreign travel details by MPs moved in Rajya Sabha

A circular was sent by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to all MPs earlier this July in this regard, the legislation, titled 'The Representation Of The People (Amendment) Bill, 2019' seeks to make the disclosures 'mandatory' for all the MPs.

Bill seeking mandatory disclosure of foreign travel details by MPs moved in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: GVL Narasimha Rao, the BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, on Friday moved a Private Member's Bill in the House seeking to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 so as to make it mandatory for the MPs to disclose the details of their foreign travel through the year, as well as any hospitality or monetary help received by them on such visits.

While a circular was sent by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to all MPs earlier this July in this regard, the legislation, titled `The Representation Of The People (Amendment) Bill, 2019` seeks to make the disclosures "mandatory" for all the MPs.

Live TV

"The members are advised by the secretariat of both Houses of Parliament to send information of their visits abroad, stating the purpose and the itineraries, to the respective Secretary-General at least 3 weeks in advance so that the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned Indian Mission/Post can be informed of the same," the bill read.

"Members travelling abroad in their personal capacity are also advised to furnish some information on such foreign travels to never in the absence of a statutory requirement, this advisory has not been adhered to by most Members of Parliament," it read.

"Therefore the bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to make it mandatory for Members of Parliament to disclose the details of their travel documents in their possession and the foreign travels undertaken by them along with details like countries and places visited, duration of travel, expenses incurred, sources of funding, foreign hospitality received, if any, etc," it added.

Tags:
Rajya SabhaRepresentation of the People ActPrivate Member's BillsMinistry of External Affairs (MEA)
Next
Story

Unnao rape case: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on 'dharna' outside UP assembly; Priyanka Gandhi to meet victim's family

Must Watch

PT3M5S

U.P. government is not safe for Women: Mayawati