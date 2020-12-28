Bill to abolish all state-run madrassas tabled in Assam; Check details

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday (December 28) tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

The bill to abolish all the state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools was tabled despite a united opposition raising objections against it.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Tabling the bill, Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled is quoted by PT as saying "This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas." He added that inclusion of the word "private" in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill was a mistake.

According to Sharma, all madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The minister had informed that there are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam.

Earlier on December 13, the Assam cabinet had approved a proposal to close down all government-run madrasas and Sanskrit tols (schools) in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had said that a bill in this regard would be tabled by the BJP-led government in the state during the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly.



Notably, the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on December 28.