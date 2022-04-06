हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WMD

Bill to ban financing of weapons of mass destruction gets Lok Sabha nod

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar replied to a debate in the House on the bill.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar replied to a debate in the House on the bill.

 

 

Why was the bill needed?

Jaishankar said the bill has been brought as "something was missing in the current law" and there was a need for provisions against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems to fulfil India`s international obligations.

What are the recommendations of the FATF?

The United Nations Security Council`s targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

What are the main objectives of the bill?

The bill seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. It prohibits making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The statement of the objects and reasons of the bill states that the regulations relating to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their delivery systems by international organisations have expanded in recent times.

"The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems; empower the Central Government to freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing," the statement said. 

