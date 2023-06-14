'Billionaire Baba', A Close Friend Of Baba Ramdev Who Owns Patanjali, Works 15 Hours Without Salary, Net Worth 29680 Crore

Success Story: You couldn't be more mistaken if you believed that no one could become a billionaire by teaching others how to practice yoga. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali, is ranked seventh on the Hurun India Rich List for 2017. Forbes estimates that he has a staggering net worth of Rs 29,680 crore now. The chairman and CEO of the consumer goods company Patanjali Ayurved is Acharya Balkrishna. He is Baba Ramdev's right-hand guy and a yoga master. His wealth comes from the huge manufacturer of consumer goods, Patanjali Ayurved.

First Meeting With Baba Ramdev

Acharya Balkrishna, who was born on August 4, 1972, in Haridwar, was raised by Nepalese immigrants Sumitra Devi and Jay Vallabh Subedi. He met Ramdev while studying at Khanpur Gurukul in Haryana after returning to India.

Acharya Balkrishna: Rose To Prominence

On January 5, 1995, Acharya Balkrishna, Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Karamveer established the Divya Yoga Mandir Trust. It was installed at the Kripalu Bagh Ashram in Haridwar. The three founded Patanjali Ayurved in 2006. The company's success was aided by Sunita and Sarwan Poddar, two of Baba Ramdev's devotees, and a loan they provided. For those who are unaware, Baba Ramdev has no stake in Patanjali Ayurved. He serves as the company's public face, though. Patanjali Ayurved is owned by Acharya Balkrishna to the tune of 94%. Despite owning a 94% interest in Patanjali Ayurved, Balkrishna doesn't receive a salary. Even on Sundays and other holidays throughout the year, he puts in 15 hours a day at his job.

Baba Ramdev Fame

Due to Baba Ramdev's fame as a household name in northern India, the business was an immediate success. In the previous fiscal year, the company earned Rs. 886.44 crore in profit. The company reported 56 million dollars in revenue during 2012. It increased to $630 million in 2015. The business made Rs 9022 crore in revenue in 2019–2020. In the following five years, Patanjali Foods hopes to reach the Rs 50,000 crore turnover milestone. The corporation also aims to make Rs 5,000 crore in profits. The company has implemented an aggressive FMCG approach. Ruchi Soya was the name of the business. In 2019, it received a new name. Media reports state that the company wants to grow its FMCG industry. The company intends to launch new products such as premium dry fruits, premium biscuits and cookies, and white buffalo ghee.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna - The pair affect the lives of millions of Indians by teaching yoga, promoting ayurveda, and selling a wide variety of goods. They are prominent influencers and brand ambassadors of "Make in India" on social media, with a sizable following.