'We Make A Life By What We Give': When A Tamilian Got Inspired By Winston Churchill, Turned Monk And Renounced Assets Worth Rs 40,000 Crore

Billionaire Monk: Ven Ajahn Siripanyo was destined to inherit his father's massive telecom company as the only son of billionaire Ananda Krishnan, whose net wealth exceeds Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion), but he gave up the comforts and chose to become a monk. Ananda Krishnan, popularly known as AK, is a telecom magnate with a broad range of commercial interests in media, oil and gas, real estate, satellites, and telecom. In addition, he was the owner of Aircel, an Indian phone firm that once sponsored the illustrious IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Ajahn Siripanyo: Monk Since 18

Ajahn Siripanyo made the decision to forego his father Ananda Krishnan's wealth and pursue a life of enlightenment as a monk. Krishnan has grown to be one of Malaysia's wealthiest people because of his father's wealth and numerous businesses. Ananda Krishnan is a devoted Buddhist who has taken part in numerous charity efforts. His son, Siripanyo, bravely decided to become a Buddhist monk when he was just 18 years old. While the specifics of Siripanyo's choice are unknown, it has been said that he once pursued an ascetic lifestyle for "fun" while on retreat. But what started out as a short-term endeavor gradually became a long-term one. He adopted a modest way of life and survived on alms. He was certainly motivated by Winston Churchill's words, "We Make A Life By What We Give."



cre Trending Stories

Ajahn Siripanyo: Royal Blood

Siripanyo has been living the monastic life for more than 20 years. At the moment, he oversees the Thailand-based Dtao Dum Monastery. A connection to the Thai royal family has also been suggested to exist between Siripanyo and the Thai royal family via his mother's side of the family tree. He reportedly grew up in the UK with his two sisters. Siripanyo is also believed to be able to speak up to eight different languages with ease. However, some sources have said that he has a multicultural outlook; therefore, it's not surprising that he approaches Buddhist teachings in a well-informed and intelligible manner.

Siripanyo is a monk who depends on the kindness of others for his daily needs, but that does not prevent him from accepting wealth when it is required. He schedules visits with his father occasionally because family love is one of Buddhism's tenets, which necessitates a brief return to his previous way of life. A prime example is the time he was seen flying on a private plane to meet Krishnan in Italy. He once went to a spiritual retreat in Penang Hill, which his father later purchased for the convenience of his son.