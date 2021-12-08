हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bipin Rawat

Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Rajnath Singh visits CDS’ residence in Delhi

Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident and the government is Government to issue a statement in Parliament on the crash. 

Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Rajnath Singh visits CDS’ residence in Delhi
File Photo

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in New Delhi, after an Army helicopter carrying him along with senior defence officers crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that CDS Rawat was on- board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today between Coimbatore and Sulur.

Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident and the government is Government to issue a statement in Parliament on the crash. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

CDS Rawat was accompanied by his wife and senior defence officials were also on-board the chopper. Rescue and relief operations are underway said sources.

