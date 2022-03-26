Birbhum violence: 15-member CBI team reaches Rampurhat with forensic experts

New Delhi: A day after Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over probe in the Birbhum violent killings, a 15-member team of the Central agency has joined the investigation and reached the crime scene in Rampurhat.

The team includes Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts from Delhi led by (DIG) ranked officer. The Birbhum violence probe is being headed by a Joint Director-level officer.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Inspector General Bharat Lal Meena reached Bagtui village, Rampurhat in wake of the Birbhum violence investigation.

Calcutta High Courts on Friday ordered CBI inquiry for the Birbhum violence case, a Forensic team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday reached West Bengal’s Rampurhat to investigate the matter.

As per the court order, the CBI will have to submit a report on the matter by April 7.

The verdict came after the court heard the matter on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent inquiry on the case by a Central agency.

The Birbhum incident has created a huge political stir in the state with The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that often targets the Bengal government on the law and order situation seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies, has made national headlines.

On March 22, as many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

