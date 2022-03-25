Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe, report to be submitted by April 7

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an independent CBI investigation in Birbhum violence case that killed at least 8 people after a house was set on fire, reported ANI.

As per the court order, the CBI will have to submit a report on the matter by April 7.

West Bengal | Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe in Rampurhat, Birbhum case. Report to be submitted by April 7. SIT was conducting the probe till date — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

The verdict comes after the court heard the matter on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent inquiry on the case by a Central agency.

The Birbhum incident that has created a huge political stir in the state with The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that often targets the Bengal govt on the law and order situation seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies, has made national headlines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also intervened in the apaaling incident and sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

Meanwhile, the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a SIT to probe the violent killings. However, the matter will now be investigated by the CBI.

On Tuesday, a mob barged into West Bengal’s Birbhum village and set a house on fire charring at least eight people following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Later on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident and ruled that it will hear the matter and possibly pronounce judgement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended full support to the Bengal government In bringing to justice the perpetrators of violence.

He said that the country should not support violence by any means and assured strictest actions against the culprits.

