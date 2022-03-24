Birbhum violence: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee for ‘danav raj’ in Bengal

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death earlier this week, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the TMC supremo had destroyed West Bengal by creating `danav raj` in the state.

Chowdhury on Thursday visited the Bogtui village near Rampurhat in Birbhum in which the violence claimed eight lives on Tuesday. The Congress MP also said that TMC supremo`s visit to Bogtui village in Birbhum was like a picnic for her.

"Chief Minister came here today for a picnic. She came on a helicopter, held a meeting, had food and then left. She should have listened to the locals. She should have talked to the people here and could have heard their agonies," he added.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "It is a living example of medieval barbarism. There is `danav raj` instead of `manav raj` in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has destroyed Bengal. The connivance of ruling TMC and Police are looting the state. No other state in the country has this kind of situation. Yes, violence happened in Hathras and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. We also went there. But, the situation of Bengal is the worst."

Asked about the SIT investigation by the state government, Chowdhury said, "The SIT is just an eyewash. What happened in the Anish Khan case? An SIT was also made at that time. Nothing happened. Some sycophant officers of Didi (Mamata Banerjee) are made the head of SITs. We do not trust the SIT. We have demanded Article 355. We also want a court-monitored CBI probe."

Anis Khan, a former student leader was found dead outside his home in Howrah`s Amta area last month. His parents had alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, denied the allegations. West Bengal government has formed an SIT to probe the matter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday landed at Bagtui village to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence. A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident and directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours. The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following the direction, CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.



