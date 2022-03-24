हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Birbhum violence

Birbhum violence issue raised in Lok Sabha, BJP MP alleges many still missing

Several BJP members were seen showing placards in this regard when the Zero Hour began and they also raised slogans against the West Bengal government.

PTI Photo

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar raised the issue of violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum in the Lok Sabha. He said that the violence started as a revenge after the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader. 

Majumdar also alleged that many people were missing after the incident. He added that the law and order situation in West Bengal has collapsed and political violence has continued since the Assembly elections last year. 

Several BJP members were seen showing placards in this regard when the Zero Hour began and they also raised slogans against the West Bengal government.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was denied entry in Birbhum. “Our LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wanted to meet the victims of Rampurhat violence, Birbhum but state police have confined him 90 km away in Bolpur,” he said.

Replying to the allegations, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “The issue of Birbhum violence was discussed, PM Modi also commented on it. We've had conversation regarding it with Home Minister Amit Shah as well. He talked about stringent punishment being given to perpetrators. 21 people have been arrested so far.” 

The eight people, including three women and two children, who were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, were badly beaten up before the carnage, their post-mortem examination has revealed. As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday (March 22), the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

 

