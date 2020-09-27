हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

Bird hit forces Delhi-bound Indigo flight to return to Mumbai

According to reports, the aircraft took off at around 8.05 am, its scheduled departure time from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later after it was hit by a bird. 

File Photo

DELHI: An IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back after suffering a bird hit on Sunday (September 27). 

"IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," said IndiGo in a press statement. 

According to reports, the aircraft took off at around 8.05 am, its scheduled departure time from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later after it was hit by a bird. 

On August 8, an AirAsia Mumbai-bound flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take-off at the Ranchi airport. The airline had to arrange for an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers.

