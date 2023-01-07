topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KERALA FOOD POISONING

Biryani turns fatal, Kerala woman dies after eating it - read details

Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala in Kerala had consumed Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish that she ordered from a local hotel. She died in a suspected case of food poisoning.  A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint, said the police.

Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The state Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident
  • She said the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning, will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act
  • Earlier this week, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode

Kasaragod (Kerala): In another suspected case of food poisoning, a 20-year-old woman died on Saturday after allegedly consuming Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish from a local hotel. Police said Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala near here, had consumed Kuzhimanthi which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then.

"A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning," police told PTI, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, from where she was taken to another hospital at Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she died.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George, ordered a probe into the incident. "Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl," George told reporters at Pathanamthitta. She said the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning, will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). Earlier this week, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode.
 

