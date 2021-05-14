हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Bizarre! Uttar Pradesh couple sells newborn to purchase car

The UP couple allegedly sold their newborn son to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh in order to buy a car. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly sold their newborn baby to purchase a second-hand car. 

The maternal grandparents of the child approached the Tirwa Kotwali police station on Thursday (May 13) to lodge a complaint against the parents for allegedly selling their newborn son to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh, The Times of India (TOI) reported. 

As per the grandparents, the three-month-old child was sold to a Gursahaiganj-based businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh “to buy a four-wheeler”, the police informed. 

Inspector Kotwali Shailendra Kumar Mishra told TOI, “While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for questioning on Friday.” 

