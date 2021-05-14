Bizarre! Uttar Pradesh couple sells newborn to purchase car

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly sold their newborn baby to purchase a second-hand car.

The maternal grandparents of the child approached the Tirwa Kotwali police station on Thursday (May 13) to lodge a complaint against the parents for allegedly selling their newborn son to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

As per the grandparents, the three-month-old child was sold to a Gursahaiganj-based businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh “to buy a four-wheeler”, the police informed.

Inspector Kotwali Shailendra Kumar Mishra told TOI, “While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for questioning on Friday.”

