BJP 5th Lok Sabha List: Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil Get Ticket; Surprise For Kanpur, Ghaziabad - Check All Names Here

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the 5th list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and surprised all by fielding Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi Lok Sabha seat In Himachal Pradesh and famous television actor Arun Govil from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Kangana took on X to express her gratitude to the BJP for fielding her for the LS Polls and promised her unwavering support to the saffron party. "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," wrote Kangana.

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal who joined the BJP today will contest from Haryana's Kurukshetra on BJP ticket. Industrialist Naveen Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms (2004-2014). However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.

Voting for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.