BJP Aims to Retain Lok Sabha Speaker Post, Offers Deputy Role to NDA Allies - Reports

The BJP seeks to retain the Speaker post for the 18th Lok Sabha after securing 240 seats, while offering the Deputy Speaker position to NDA allies, with Rajnath Singh leading negotiations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker: After the conclusion of the 18th Lok Sabha Election, the BJP seeks to retain the Speaker post for the 18th Lok Sabha. BJP had secured 240 seats, while offering the Deputy Speaker position to NDA allies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is leading the negotiations.

According to the reports, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to maintain the Speaker position for the 18th Lok Sabha after winning 240 seats in the general elections, sources revealed on Monday. The party is considering offering the Deputy Speaker role to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has been assigned the responsibility of negotiating with NDA allies, including the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), for this crucial parliamentary role that ensures the smooth running of proceedings.

The newly-elected Lok Sabha is set to elect its new Speaker on June 26, with the deadline for submitting motions supporting candidates being noon the previous day, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. Sources indicated that the INDIA bloc might nominate a candidate for the Speaker position if the Deputy Speaker role is not offered to their faction.

 

 

