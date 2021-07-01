हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Transport Corporation

BJP alleges scam in DTC bus procurement, stages protest near Arvind Kejriwal’s home

While Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded that Kejriwal dismiss transport minister Kailash Gahlot, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the resignation of the chief minister himself.

File Photo

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday (July 1) alleging a scam in the procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“If Kejriwal is honest and has no hand in this bus scam, he should immediately dismiss the transport minister,” Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The matter was raised in Assembly too but the ruling party with its brute majority there tried to put it under the carpet,” said Bidhuri.

As no action was taken by the government, the BJP legislature party asked the Lt Governor for a probe into this, Bidhuri added.

The Delhi government has put on hold the process of procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi Transport Corporation. Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

