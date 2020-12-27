BJP ally RLP quits NDA over new farm laws, farmers ready for talks with Centre on December 29

Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday (December 26) announced its decision to split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the three new farms laws introduced by the Centre.

“We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Beniwal said as he addressed protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. It is to be noted that Beniwal is a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which was the BJP’s ally at the Centre as well as in Rajasthan.

“I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA,” Beniwal added.

On Friday (December 25), Beniwal had announced that he will march to Delhi with his supporters to back the farmers who are protesting on Delhi borders against the contentious laws for over one month now. On the other hand, several farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border for 14 days.

On Saturday, minutes before starting his march towards Delhi, Beniwal said that the BJP will now have to take a decision over the demands made by the protesting farmers as the ongoing protest has stretched beyond a month.

Beniwal is a MP from Nagaur and he had recently resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’s agitation. Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

Notably, Beniwal has been regularly demanding that the laws be withdrawn and the Centre must implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission for the benfits of farmers.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers announced their decision on Saturday to resume talks with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of dialogue to end the deadlock over the three farm laws.

Live TV

Even while agreeing to resuming talks, the farmer union leaders made it clear that the modalities for the repeal and guarantee for MSP will be a part of the agenda.