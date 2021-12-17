BJP, Amarinder Singh's PLC announce alliance for Punjab assembly election

The BJP today announced an alliance with senior Punjab leader Amarinder Singh's newly formed political party Punjab Lok Congress for upcoming assembly elections in the state.

BJP's state in-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announced the formation of the alliance after a meeting with Amarinder Singh in New Delhi.

"After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together," Shekhawat said, adding that seats-sharing and other modalities will be decided later.

Amarinder Singh also confirmed the development and said he was "101% sure of winning the election".

"We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election," the former chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.