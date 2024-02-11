trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720393
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS

BJP Announces Names Of 14 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections Including RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi

RPN Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi are slated as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Announces Names Of 14 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections Including RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections across several states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Among the notable candidates are RPN Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh, and Subhash Barala from Haryana. Dharamshila Gupta and Bhim Singh have been nominated from Bihar, while Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, and Naveen Jain are the candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

The list also includes Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal, Narayana Krishnasa Bhandge from Karnataka, and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, with 56 seats up for grabs across 15 states in the country.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'