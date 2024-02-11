BJP Announces Names Of 14 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections Including RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections across several states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Among the notable candidates are RPN Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh, and Subhash Barala from Haryana. Dharamshila Gupta and Bhim Singh have been nominated from Bihar, while Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, and Naveen Jain are the candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

The list also includes Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal, Narayana Krishnasa Bhandge from Karnataka, and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, with 56 seats up for grabs across 15 states in the country.