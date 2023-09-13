New Delhi: The BJP seized upon Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, "Jawan," as a platform to criticize the Congress, asserting that the movie unveiled the ten-year stretch of what they called the "corrupt and policy-paralyzed" rule during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era.

Sharing a movie poster alongside the government's achievements over the last nine years, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia expressed on micro-blogging platform X, "We must extend our gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for shedding light on the corrupt and policy-stalled Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through 'Jawan' movie." Bhatia contended that the film reminded viewers of the "troubling political past" during the UPA's tenure.

"Jawan" portrays a father-son narrative, with Shah Rukh portraying various roles, including a soldier, a romantic hero, and a Robin Hood-like character who confronts the collusion between politicians and businessmen.

The film also touches on issues like government negligence, corruption, farmer suicides, hospital tragedies due to oxygen shortages, flawed military equipment, and hazardous factories near residential areas. In a pivotal scene, the actor encourages ordinary citizens to vote wisely.

Bhatia referenced the CWG, 2G, and Coalgate scandals to criticize the Congress for corruption, emphasizing that the Modi government has maintained a "clean record" over the past nine and a half years.

The BJP leader stated that the Modi government prioritized transparency and integrity. The BJP leader highlighted that the government provided 2.3 lakh bulletproof jackets, disbursed 1.2 lakh crores through the 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) scheme, and modernized the armed forces with Rafale, Apache, and Chinook.

During the Congress-led UPA era, he claimed, the 'Gandhi Parivar' prioritized VVIP choppers over bulletproof jackets for soldiers.

Regarding national security, Bhatia asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) acted "decisively and swiftly" in response to the Pulwama attack, conducting the Balakot airstrikes.

He alleged that the UPA government rejected former Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major's request for surgical strikes after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Quoting a line from the movie "Jawan," the BJP spokesperson posted on social media, "'Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi.' It's so apt for the Gandhi Parivar." Bhatia claimed that at least 1.6 lakh farmers committed suicide during the "Congress era," while the NDA government implemented minimum support prices (MSP) and directly credited Rs 2.55 lakh crore to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"During the Congress Rule, loans were extended to defaulting friends. Fugitive Vijay Mallya thanked the then PM Manmohan Singh ji for extending further loans, without even repayment of the earlier loans," he further alleged.

The NDA government, he added, recovered Rs 6.5 lakh crore from defaulting companies that received loans during the Congress era and introduced the Insolvency Code. "Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, these issues are now a thing of the past," Bhatia posted on X.

AAP Stands Alone In Embracing SRK's 'Jawan' Message: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only political party that campaigns on the promise of delivering quality education. Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence, cited a line from Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster film 'Jawan,' in which the actor urges voters to choose their leaders wisely.

"In the movie 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan urged not to vote based on religion and caste but instead inquire if the candidates can provide good education and medical assistance. Today, there is only one party - AAP - that seeks votes by promising quality education for children," Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal, joined by his party colleague and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, inaugurated the first 'School of Eminence' in the state. This school is expected to play a vital role in providing high-quality education to the state's children, with more such schools planned for the future.