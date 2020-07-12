BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray-led Agadhi govt for Maharashtra COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (July 12) launched an attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Criticising the ruling Thackeray government for its handling of COVID-19 cases, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, "COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra doesn't look good at all. All accounts suggest a worrying trend. Pune is witnessing a sharp rise in cases, so is Mumbai. After Amitabh Bachchan, now members in Anupam Kher's family have also tested positive. A clueless Maharashtra admin looks on..."

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on July 11 which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600. With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.

The July 11 rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before. At least 4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took number of recovered patients to 1,36,985. There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.

On Saturday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised in Mumbai hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher, his brother Raju Kher and his family members also tested positive for the infection. While Kher's mother was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Raju and others quarantined themselves at home. The 65-year-old actor too had also got himself tested. His test report is, however, was negative.

On the other hand, reports of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also came negative and they have quarantined themselves at their bungalow.