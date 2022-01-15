BJP biggest well-wisher of Muslims, says RSS' Minority wing ahead of UP Polls

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramped up its efforts ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh`s (RSS) Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), is reaching out to Muslim voters in these states seeking votes for BJP, stating that the saffron party is the biggest well-wisher of the minority community.

Speaking to ANI, the national convener of MRM, Shahid Sayeed said, "Around 400 diligent workers will work with BJP to reach out to Muslim voters.

These workers will be headed by seven other different designated members. They all head various departments in Muslim wing of RSS".

"There will be public awareness programs on all the work done by the Yogi-Modi government. During a meeting today RSS leader Indresh Kumar has released a `letter of an appeal` listing various schemes implemented by the BJP governments and states for the welfare of the Muslim community. The saffron party is the biggest well-wishers of Muslim community," said Sayeed.

This "letter of appeal" will be distributed in all poll-bound states. "A seven-member team including Shalini Ali, National Convener Women Wing; Bilal ur Rehman, Chairman Madarsa Board and Convener Hindustan First, Hindustani Best; Dr Imran Choudhary, UP State Convener; Hafiz Sabreen, Convener Delhi States; Oncologist Dr Majid Tallikoti, National Convener Incharge Karnataka; Khursheed Razakka, Ex-Chairman Mewat Development Board and National Convener for MRM Youth Wing and Nish Jafri, MRM UP Activist will lead 400 workers," added Sayeed.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

