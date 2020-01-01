BJP blames Congress, AAP for CAA violence in Delhi, says they must apologise for misleading people

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday slammed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for inciting violence in Delhi by spreading misinformation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The senior BJP leader said both the parties should apologise to the people of the nation for instigating violence in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar remarked that the Congress and AAP misled the people of Delhi and instigated them to damage the public property during anti-CAA protests on December 15.

“In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar also lashed out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making false claims and failing to work for the development of the Delhi during his tenure as the chief minister. It is to be noted that Assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held sometime in February.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar:

The Union Minister also hit out at AA for not allowing the municipal corporations to do development work and stopping the release of Rs 900 crores required to complete various development projects in the national capital. He added that people of Delhi are surprised to see that CM Kejriwal slept for around 4.5 years and is now doling out schemes only to win the election.

"AAP strangulated the neck of municipal corporations' attempt of development work, Rs 900 crores were not given. Today, ppl of Delhi are surprised that AAP slept through 4.5 years and in the remaining six months they have doled out schemes," Javadekar noted.