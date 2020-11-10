BJP candidate elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Manipur by-polls

Imphal/Kohima: As results for Manipur by-polls started coming on Tuesday, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party`s candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district. Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature on October 22.

Meanwhile, elections officials in Imphal said that the BJP candidates are leading in Wangoi and Saitu seats, Congress aspirant in Wangjing-Tentha and an Independent in Lilong seat. Follow Live Updates on Bypoll results 2020

By-elections were held in four Assembly seats in Manipur on November 7 and two Assembly seats in Nagaland on November 3.

In Nagaland, Independent candidates are leading in both Southern Angami-1 and Pungro-Kiphire seats.

The counting of votes in Manipur and Nagaland, which started amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday morning and strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, is in progress.