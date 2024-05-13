Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749075
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha Checks Voter ID Of Muslim Women, FIR Lodged

Video of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha has gone viral on social media where she was seen checking the voter ID cards of Muslin women. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha Checks Voter ID Of Muslim Women, FIR Lodged

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha elections are going across the country, Telangana is voting for all seats in Phase 4 today. One of the 17 seats is Hyderabad where BJP's Madhavi Latha is locked in a fierce contest with sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Now, a video of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha has gone viral on social media where she was seen checking the voter ID cards of Muslin women in burqa after which the police filed an FIR against her.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha also defended her act and said that as per law, candidates have the right to check their ID cards without the facemasks. "I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared," she said.

She further informed that female constables are not instructed to match the faces of voters with their ID cards. "90% of booths are compromised. Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility," she alleged.

However, after the video went viral, the police filed an FIR under sections 171C, 186, 505 (1) C of IPC against her.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004. He was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales