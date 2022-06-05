BJP can't handle Kashmir: Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at Centre on J&K killings

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party cannot handle the issue of Kashmir as hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits are still being compelled to leave their homes due to fear, reported ANI. Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s." Delhi CM’s remarks come after several Hindus, mostly migrants in Kashmir were killed in targeted attacks this month.

Targeting Amit Shah for holding meetings but not taking substantial steps on the targeted killings in Kashmir, Kejriwal said, "Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: Home Minister called a meeting. Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country," he said.

The AAP National Convenor said, "The truth is that BJP can`t handle Kashmir. When they (Kashmiri Pandits) protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double."

"BJP government has failed in this. The era of 1990 has come again. They (the Centre) don`t have any plans. Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting. Enough of these meetings! Now, we need action. Kashmir wants action!," he said.

After a rise in attacks on minorities in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week ordered the officials to post selected government employees and other members from minority communities in Kashmir at secure locations by June 6.

.Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Amit Shah held emergency meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)