BJP CEC To Meet Today To Discuss MP, Rajasthan Assembly Election Candidates

New Delhi: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday will convene a meeting to discuss the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The meeting will be attended by key leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee. News agency ANI quoting sources said that the meeting may focus on the candidates for the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP had announced its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, naming 39 candidates.

Meanwhile, the party is working on the second list, which is expected to have 50-60 candidates, according to party sources. The initial plan was to announce the second list by September 5, but this date has been postponed, sources said. In Chhattisgarh, the party has already revealed the first list of 21 candidates.

Before the Rajasthan elections, several rounds of meetings have been held between BJP National President JP Nadda, State President CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and opposition leader Rajendra Rathore ahead of the Central Election Committee meeting on September 13.

The upcoming meeting on Wednesday is likely to make important decisions regarding the Rajasthan state assembly elections. Moreover, after the September 13 meeting, the Election Campaign Committee may finalize the candidates in Categories A and D, sources said.

State assembly elections are slated to be held in five states in December. The BJP is preparing with a comprehensive strategy for these elections. All seats in these electoral states have been classified into A, B, C, and D categories.

Category A comprises seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B consists of seats with a mixed record of BJP wins and losses, while Category C covers seats where the party is relatively weaker. On the other hand, Category D seats have witnessed continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.