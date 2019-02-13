BJP chief Amit Shah to take holy dip at Sangam, meet top seers

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Prayagraj on Wednesday during which he will take a dip in the holy Sangam and meet various congregations of saints.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will go to the Sangam, which is the holy confluence of rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and offer his prayers around 11 AM on Wednesday.

He will be visiting various holy places and meet saints during his one-day visit, the party statement said.

Shah's visit assumes significance amid demands by various Hindutva groups for the government to bring in a law for the early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP chief has reiterated on multiple occasions his party's commitment to the cause of temple construction.

The Ram temple title case is presently being heard in the Supreme Court.

The BJP chief is also likely to meet party workers during his day-long visit.

Amit Shah had on Tuesday said that the people of the country are standing solidly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "mahagathbandhan" of opposition parties will not be able to defeat Modi in upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Shah remarked that the Opposition is yet to decide their prime ministerial 'face' and they are dreaming about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief made the statements while addressing BJP leaders and workers from Gujarat after launching the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajapa Parivar' voter outreach campaign in Ahmedabad, according to PTI.

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is an important step for India to become a superpower in the world. I have travelled across the country and I can see that people are standing like a rock with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have seen love for Modi in people's eyes," he said.

Shah said BJP workers often ask him about the 'mahagathbandhan'. "I want to tell them that it will not have any impact," he said.