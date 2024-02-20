BJP Chief JP Nadda, Congress' Sonia Gandhi Among Others Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP secured all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat that were up for grabs in the elections held on Tuesday. The party’s president J P Nadda was among the four candidates who were declared elected unopposed by the Returning Officer Reeta Mehta. The other three winners from the BJP were diamond magnate Govindbhai Dholakia, party leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

They had filed their nomination papers for the four vacant seats in the state, and no other candidates had contested against them. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was Tuesday. The BJP has a comfortable majority in the Gujarat Assembly, with 111 out of 182 seats, while the Congress has 65.

Sonia Gandhi Elected Unopposed To RS

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was among the three candidates who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The other two were BJP’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said.

The elections were held for three seats in the state, as the terms of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) are ending on April 3. The third seat was vacated by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who resigned from the House in December after becoming an MLA.

The Congress has a narrow edge over the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly, with 70 out of 200 seats, while the BJP has 115. The state has 10 Rajya Sabha seats, of which six are now held by the Congress and four by the BJP.