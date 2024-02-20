trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723238
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS

BJP Chief JP Nadda, Congress' Sonia Gandhi Among Others Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was among the three candidates who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The other two were BJP’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Chief JP Nadda, Congress' Sonia Gandhi Among Others Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP secured all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat that were up for grabs in the elections held on Tuesday. The party’s president J P Nadda was among the four candidates who were declared elected unopposed by the Returning Officer Reeta Mehta. The other three winners from the BJP were diamond magnate Govindbhai Dholakia, party leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

They had filed their nomination papers for the four vacant seats in the state, and no other candidates had contested against them. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was Tuesday. The BJP has a comfortable majority in the Gujarat Assembly, with 111 out of 182 seats, while the Congress has 65.

Sonia Gandhi Elected Unopposed To RS

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was among the three candidates who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The other two were BJP’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said.

The elections were held for three seats in the state, as the terms of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) are ending on April 3. The third seat was vacated by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who resigned from the House in December after becoming an MLA.

The Congress has a narrow edge over the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly, with 70 out of 200 seats, while the BJP has 115. The state has 10 Rajya Sabha seats, of which six are now held by the Congress and four by the BJP.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?