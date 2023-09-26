BJP Chief JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganesh Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out - Watch

Pune: A pandal dedicated to Lord Ganesh caught fire on Tuesday evening in Pune, where BJP president J P Nadda was worshipping along with the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The fire spread rapidly over the top of the temporary structure in Lokmanya Nagar, a central area of the city. Nadda was quickly taken out of the pandal by his security personnel and no one was injured in the incident.

A fire brigade official said the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal set up by the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal. Pune city BJP president Dhiraj Ghate and security personnel were seen taking Nadda safely out of the pandal, a replica of Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. As soon as the fire broke out, rains started in the area which helped douse the flames.

