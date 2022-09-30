BJP Chief JP Nadda kickstarts two-day visit to Odisha by offering prayers at Shree Jagannatha Temple

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda began his two-day visit to Odisha's Puri by offering prayers at Shree Jagannatha Temple on Friday morning. He was accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Nadda arrived in Puri late Thursday evening and was warmly welcomed by party workers.This is Nadda's first visit to the state since taking over as BJP president in 2019. He will pay tribute to late party leader Bishnu Sethi and meet his family at Tihidi Kalipadia at around 10.10 a.m. today. Sethi died at the age of 61 on September 19 this year due to kidney failure at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar. Later, Nadda will attend an event at the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Cuttack. Nadda is visiting various states of the country, holding meetings with the party's state units and reviewing the BJP's poll preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also met the party workers and assigned them tasks.

He also attended the training camp on September 13 and 15, according to sources. During his visit to the state, Nadda will address nearly 30,000 workers. The party believes that an address by the national president will energise them for the upcoming elections."This is the reason why Nadda is visiting every state," quotes the sources.

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, visits Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/Ng6p1r2lHg — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Nadda will also meet with MPs, MLAs, office bearers, and district presidents at the Orissa party office to get feedback on the delivery of the central government's schemes. During his visit, Nadda will also meet with prominent members of Odisha's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On the second day, Nadda will meet with the core committee in Odisha to discuss the party's situation in the state and to instruct party workers. Nadda will develop the poll strategy for the general elections in 2024.