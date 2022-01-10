हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

"My report has come positive. I am feeling well as of now. I have isolated myself," JP Nadda tweeted.

BJP chief JP Nadda tests Covid positive

BJP chief JP Nadda tested positive for Coronavirus today. Nadda said he underwent a test after 'initial symptoms'. "My report has come positive. I am feeling well as of now. I have isolated myself," Nadda tweeted.

"I request people who came in my contact to take a Covid test," Nadda said.

This is a developing story

Live TV

