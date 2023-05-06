BJP Conspiring To Kill Mallikarjun Kharge And His Family, Alleges Congress

Congress today alleged that BJP leaders are hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the conspiracy is clear from the audio recording of a BJP candidate from Chittapur who also 'happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Narendra Modi and CM BS Bommai'.

"The sinister and ugly plot to kill Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family by Bharatiya Janata Party is the lowest the political discourse can stoop to. Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a 'murder plot' to kill AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family," said Surjewala.

This is a developing story.