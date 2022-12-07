'BJP could have focused MORE on MCD election if..': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on AAP win in civic polls

Guwahati: As 15-years of BJP rule ended in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP sweeping the civic polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that his party could have focused more on the contest, had it not coincided with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The firebrand Assam BJP leader also asserted that the BJP would perform well in Gujarat, where counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday. The Assam Chief Minister, however, did not comment on the party's prospects in Himachal Pradesh.

Sarma’s comment after the Aam Aadmi Party emerged the winner bagging 134 out of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, thereby ending BJP's 15-year-long tenure at the civic body. The BJP managed to finish with 104 wards in its kitty.

The Congress clinched nine wards and Independents three. “In Delhi, we were being given 60-70 seats (exit poll prediction), but we have done much better,” Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme. “Had the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh not happened alongside, we could have focused more on Delhi,” he added, indicating that the results could have swayed in favour of the BJP.

Sarma had campaigned for his party both in Gujarat and Delhi. The BJP leader further said, “A very good result is expected from Gujarat tomorrow.”

The Assam Chief Minister also maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has been on an upward graph. “Many elections are held within a five-year period. One thing we can understand is that Modiji's popularity has only been increasing over time,” Sarma added.

AAP ends 15-year-long BJP rule in MCD

The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital`s civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results today, AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Today, honesty and work defeated the world`s biggest party which was ruling MCD for 15 years. The people of Delhi have given us a big responsibility to make Delhi clean and beautiful under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Let us all work together to make Delhi the best city in the country."

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world`s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," added Sisodia.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP. The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared. Both the parties held on to hope as the counting began at 8 am, with the BJP claiming to win the elections for the fourth time, while the AAP exuded confidence in winning the elections.

The high-decibel battle which was fought in the election campaign ahead of the polling on December 4, witnessed the claims and counter-claims by both parties (BJP, AAP) of winning the elections, however, it all boiled down to December 7 when the outcome of the election was revealed.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. Congress, which is mostly focussing on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was not predicted (in the exit polls) to be a prominent challenger in the recently conducted polling.

However, the high-stakes civic polls were largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. Delhi witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

(With Agency Inputs)