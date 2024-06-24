BJP councillor Uma Anandan, in a dramatic turn of events, stormed out of a Chennai Corporation council meeting after strongly objecting to a report by Justice K Chandru. Anandan, who is known for her vocal support for Hindus publicly, tore apart the report, which was labeled by former Tamil Nadu BJP president H Raja as “anti-Hindu”.

The incident occurred on June 24, 2024, during the first council meeting held after the recent Indian general elections. Anandan, the lone BJP representative on the 200-member Chennai Corporation, took issue with the contents of the report presented by Justice Chandru, stood up and began tearing pages from the report.

She then walked out of the meeting, making a bold statement against what she perceived as an unfair and biased assessment. “Why do we need to talk about this at this time? At this time, why are you singing praises to Udhayanidhi Stalin? Chief Minister is ok, but why should you sing praises to Udhayanidhi?”

She added, "Justice Chandru should have spoken about this. A biased statement, a biased judge has issued a statement. The Chennai City Council should condemn Justice Chandru’s statement. They did not condemn. Thus I tore up the judge’s report.”

This confrontation is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Anandan, who has a history of making remarks on sensitive issues. In the past, she has faced criticism for endorsing Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi and for supporting the caste system.



The report came in the wake of a caste-based attack on Dalit students and Justice K Chandru submitted it to Chief Minister MK Stalin while presenting a comprehensive set of recommendations to address the persistent issue of caste-based discrimination and violence in Tamil Nadu's schools.