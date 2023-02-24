'BJP Councillors Voted For AAP,' Says Saurabh Bharadwaj On MCD Standing Committee Polling

New Delhi: New Delhi: Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday (February 24) claimed that some BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Councillors voted for AAP in the poll conducted to elect the members of the standing committee of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD).

Taking on Twitter, Bharadwaj shared a video of himself where he claimed that AAP received 138 votes while the party had only 134 Councillors till Friday morning. He further said that one of the AAP councillors joined BJP in the morning which left the party with 133 councillors and since AAP received 138 votes that imply that some of the BJP councillors voted for AAP.

"Aam Aadmi Party had 134 corporators, one to BJP in morning. But today you AAP got 138 votes. Means 5 councilors of BJP voted in support of Aam Aadmi Party," tweeted AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

A fresh poll is being conducted on Friday to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House reconvened around 11 am to make another bid to elect members of the municipal corporation's standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following pandemonium triggered by clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

The proceedings to hold polls for electing members of the committee -- the MCD's highest decision-making body -- begun around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after the AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi's new mayor.

Reounting of votes is currently underway in the municipal House after polling to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors exercising their franchise on Friday.