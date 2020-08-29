हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP demands reopening of temples in Maharashtra; stages protests in Thane, Pune

Maharashtra BJP leaders on Saturday (August 29, 2020) staged protests outside temples in Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar districts and Pune city demanding the reopening of places of worship.

BJP demands reopening of temples in Maharashtra; stages protests in Thane, Pune

Thane/Pune: Maharashtra BJP leaders on Saturday (August 29, 2020) staged protests outside temples in Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar districts and Pune city demanding the reopening of places of worship.

BJP MLAs, legislators, corporators and office-bearers led the protests in all cities of Thane and Palghar districts, with workers form the party and other organisations resorted to 'ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) and banging of plates outside temples.

MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Ravindra Chavan, Ganpat Gaikwad, Thane city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare were among those who led the protests.

Meanwhile, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Madhuri Misal and city president Jagdish Mulik led a similar protest at Saras Baug in Pune city.

Local party leaders urged the state government to reopen places of worship as local transport and malls have been allowed to function.

Temples have remianed shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

CoronavirusBJPTemple reopening
