BJP demands to waive off 50 percent charges on Covid-19 tests in all-party meet

New Delhi: In the all-party meeting that was chaired by Union minister Amit Shah, the BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on coronavirus testing in Delhi. The party also demanded setting up of new health camps and said that BJP will distribute face mask and sanitizers to 10 lakh people.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that daily testing in Delhi will reach around 18,000 tests from June 20. Further meetings will take place between Delhi CM and LG to discuss the course of action. He said that the party cadre will work for Covid-19 management. He further added that all party needs to come together and fight the pandemic keeping the political issues aside.

The Delhi BJP chief said, ''BJP suggested that charges at private hospitals should be fixed. Taking cognizance of the matter, Home Minister has constituted a committee that will submit a report within 2 days. Based on the report, price capping will be done for private hospitals.''

On the other hand, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that everyone should have the right to Covid-19 testing. Chaudhary also said that the Home Minister assured that under a new testing policy, all will have the right to testing. He also mentioned that the compensation of Rs one crore announced by the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the kin of Corona warriors has not been provided yet, and requested that the compensation should be immediately provided.

Today's meeting comes a day after he held a high-level meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which he laid out a number of measures to battle the capital's COVID-19 crisis.