'BJP Destroyed Manipur': From Poll-Bound Mizoram, Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi More Concerned About Israel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government while speaking in poll-bound Mizoram. Addressing a rally in Aizwal, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of destroying Manipur. He said that the government is concerned more about Israel and not at all about Manipur. Mizoram is going to the polls in November this year and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"Some months ago, I went to Manipur. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the PM doesn't find it important to travel here...It's amazing to me that the government and the prime minister are showing interest in what is happening in Israel but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur," said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said that the idea of 'Bharat Jodo' won India, promoting mutual respect, and tolerance, learning from others' ideas, languages, and religions, and embracing love as a unifying force. "However, this is the idea that the BJP is currently challenging as they target different communities, religions, languages, and cultures, promoting violence, arrogance, and a lack of understanding. This stance is entirely contrary to the idea of India that we hold dear—one that values respect for all and the protection of everybody," he said.

The Congress leader said that the people of Mizoram are gentle, kind, affectionate and represent powerful values in the 21st century.

The 40-member Mizoram assembly will vote in a single phase on November 7. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.