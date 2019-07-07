BJP discusses upcoming Assembly polls in four states amid nationwide membership drive

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday discussed the upcoming Assembly elections in four states amid a nationwide membership drive that saw Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary joining the party here.

BJP Working President JP Nadda held a meeting with the office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and discussed the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra where elections are due this year and in Delhi early next year.

The meeting lasted for over three hours. The meeting was supposed to be addressed by Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah. "But he could not attend due to prior appointments," a party leader said.

The BJP claims it has over 11 crore members and is one of the world`s biggest political parties.

Earlier in the day, after months of flip flop, Sapna Chaudhary joined the BJP here in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, General Secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

Chaudhary was the first to join as part of the BJP`s membership drive in the national capital.

She had campaigned extensively in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. In March, there was speculation that she had joined the Congress. But she denied this.

