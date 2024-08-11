Advertisement
HINDENBURG RESEARCH

BJP Draws ‘BBC Documentary’ Parallel, Accuses Opposition Of Creating ‘Chaos’ Over Hindenburg Report

BJP' Sudhanshu Trivedi cited the controversial BBC documentary and suspected the timing of its release. Trivedi said, “BBC documentary was released just before the Parliament session. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Draws ‘BBC Documentary’ Parallel, Accuses Opposition Of Creating ‘Chaos’ Over Hindenburg Report Picture source: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the opposition on Sunday for its attacks on the Narendra Modi government in response to the new Hindenburg report. Minutes within the report went public the opposition reaction started pouring in, Congress hit out at the Modi-led Central government and called for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the allegations against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. 

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP cited the controversial BBC documentary and suspected the timing of its release.

The US-based Hindenburg Research claimed that Buch and her husband were involved in little-known offshore funds that were allegedly part of the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal. 

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Trivedi accused the opposition of trying to create "economic chaos in India" by spreading confusion. Trivedi said, “BBC documentary was released just before the Parliament session. The Hindenburg report came in January just before the Parliament session. All these sequences happen during the Parliament session.” 

He asserted, “Why does Congress always stand with foreign companies for the past 30-40 years? For the past few years, whenever the Parliament session commences, a foreign report gets released.” 

SEBI has defended its chairperson on Sunday, stating that Buch consistently made the necessary disclosures and stepped aside from matters that could have led to conflicts of interest. 

