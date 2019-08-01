BJP expels Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party

NEW DELHI: Amid fierce opposition from several sections, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party on Thursday (August 1). The party had already suspended Sengar on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the accident of Unnao rape survivor’s accident and registered an FIR against Sengar and nine others.

The Unnao rape victim and her lawyer Mahendra Singh is in a critical condition after they met with an accident on the National Highway 232 near Raebareli on Sunday. A truck rammed into the car in which she was travelling along with her mother, two aunts and lawyer. Locals rushed to the spot, pulled out the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital where the girl's aunts were declared 'brought dead'. Both the Unnao victim and Singh are on the ventilator.

The victim and her family had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, UP Chief Secretary and UP DGP, stating that they received threats from the kin of accused Sengar to settle the case else they would be implicated in false cases.

On June 4, 2017, the victim, along with an aide Shashi Singh had approached Sengar at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Makhi village, where the incident took place.

Shashi Singh, who was later held by police, allegedly stood guard outside the room as Sengar and his associates reportedly proceeded to gang-rape the victim. The local police also delayed filing the case despite repeated requests by the victim.

The incident came to light after the victim and members of her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home.

On April 9, the victim's father died in police custody, with postmortem report indicating foul play in death.

The Allahabad High Court had also rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was allegedly influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

Following a nation-wide outcry, CBI took over the probe and has since confirmed the rape allegations against Sengar and has also booked him for framing her father which eventually led to his death on April 9 in judicial custody.