BJP Eyes Coalition Unity With Cabinet Expansion Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet is gearing up for an expansion by March 10, strategically timed before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. According to sources this expansion is to add fresh faces within the cabinet, with indication of the inclusion of new ministers from the BJP wing and several from the allies. Additionally, one minister from the National Lok Dal quota is expected to join Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet.

New Ministerial Faces

Reports suggest that Om Prakash Rajbhar from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Dara Singh Chauhan are likely to assume ministerial roles in the expanded UP Cabinet.

Seat Allocation Strategy

The cabinet expansion follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) finalisation of seat allocations for both the party and its allies. The decision was reached after a late-night discussion involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key party figures. Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is set to contest on 74 seats, while the remaining six will be distributed among allies.

As part of the seat allocation strategy, the BJP has reserved two seats for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Additionally, two seats, namely Mirzapur and Robertsganj, have been given to Apna Dal(S). The remaining seats are allocated to Subhaspa and Nishad Party for Ghosi and Sant Kabir Nagar, respectively.

Cabinet Expansion Amid Lok Sabha Seat Allocation

As the seat allocation pattern already showcases BJP’s understanding of regional dynamics. By reserving seats for specific parties in designated regions, the BJP aims to balance representation and address local aspirations. The inclusion of members from the coalition into the state’s cabinet sends a message of unity and coherence within the alliance, projecting a consolidated front capable of effective governance also it minimises the risk of internal conflict.